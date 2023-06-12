Yes, You Can Freeze Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to mornings, are you more of a grab-a-banana while running out the door, or do you prefer to take your time and craft the perfect French omelet? If you're in the first camp, the thought of taking the time to make eggs may be too daunting. If you're a fan of eggs, whether it be for the morning or for an anytime snack, there is a way to cook them and enjoy them at a later time. You can pre-cook and freeze scrambled eggs for a grab-and-go option that, if done correctly, can taste just as good as a freshly made batch.

When it comes to freezing eggs, there are different methods for different egg styles. If you're freezing scrambled eggs, you need to first cook the scrambled eggs, just like you would if eating them fresh. If you're a fan of a hard scramble, it's recommended to leave the eggs slightly runny. That way, when they are reheated they won't be tough and dry. Before packaging up the hot eggs into a resealed bag, make sure the eggs have fully cooled down. If you know you're going to eat them the next morning, be sure to let a bag thaw out in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.