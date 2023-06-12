Yes, You Can Freeze Scrambled Eggs
When it comes to mornings, are you more of a grab-a-banana while running out the door, or do you prefer to take your time and craft the perfect French omelet? If you're in the first camp, the thought of taking the time to make eggs may be too daunting. If you're a fan of eggs, whether it be for the morning or for an anytime snack, there is a way to cook them and enjoy them at a later time. You can pre-cook and freeze scrambled eggs for a grab-and-go option that, if done correctly, can taste just as good as a freshly made batch.
When it comes to freezing eggs, there are different methods for different egg styles. If you're freezing scrambled eggs, you need to first cook the scrambled eggs, just like you would if eating them fresh. If you're a fan of a hard scramble, it's recommended to leave the eggs slightly runny. That way, when they are reheated they won't be tough and dry. Before packaging up the hot eggs into a resealed bag, make sure the eggs have fully cooled down. If you know you're going to eat them the next morning, be sure to let a bag thaw out in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.
Why should you freeze eggs?
If you still aren't fully convinced that frozen scrambled eggs are the way to go, there are several benefits besides saving time. If you are cooking breakfast tacos for a crowd or hosting an event where you need to spend your time mingling, instead of cooking, having the eggs cooked and ready to go is clutch. If you have a problem with fridge space, pre-cooking your eggs and storing them in the freezer is a great way to save space. Freezer-safe bags can be stacked together and flattened for easy storage. When the eggs are pre-cooked and frozen, there's no need for those bulky plastic egg storage containers, which really aren't that great for your eggs, anyway.
Even though egg prices have gone down from their historic highs, many people continue to buy eggs in bulk. Unless you're planning to make a quiche or an extremely large omelet, it may be difficult to use up all your eggs before the expiration date. Scrambling a large batch and freezing them ensures the eggs will be ready to eat for up to four months. Once the eggs are thawed, reheating them in an oiled pan is the best way to keep their texture, but a quick 20 seconds in the microwave will also do the trick.