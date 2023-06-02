The Recently-Sold $275,000 Whiskey That Was Designed By Aston Martin

Aston Martin and scotch distillery Bowmore just sold a special-edition bottle of their Arc-52 whiskey for a whopping $275,000. The luxury sports car company launched a collaboration with Bowmore back in 2019 and has been working together since to craft rare, limited-edition scotch whiskeys with bottles designed in the vein of a sleek Aston Martin car.

While some of the collaborative whiskey bottles are in the $700 to $1,000 range, the Arc-52 bottle, which launched last summer, was originally priced at a cool $75,000. The high-end scotch was aged 52 years before making its way into an Aston-designed, mid-century-modern-esque decanter. The scotch decanter was assembled with carbon fiber and a mokume-gane wood grain metal finish said to be inspired by the ancient rocks surrounding Bowmore's Islay distillery and Aston Martin's AMR Formula 1 racing car.

The opulent bottle was purchased by an anonymous buyer at a Sotheby's auction for $275,000 — nearly four times its original price tag and over $100,000 more expensive than the starting price for an Aston Martin sports car.