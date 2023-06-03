The Best Way To Enjoy Turkey Outside Of Thanksgiving, According To Kevin O'Leary - Exclusive

Turkey isn't necessarily considered an everyday food. Outside of the cold, pre-sliced deli version that sits on supermarket shelves everywhere, premium roasted turkey conjures up a specific time of year — and often emits some very strong reactions. You're not alone if you're not the biggest fan of the meat; some even argue that turkey's annual appearance at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners is highly overrated and under-flavored.

But perhaps it's time turkey's reputation got a makeover. After all, this big piece of poultry is a great source of lean protein, is high in beneficial B vitamins, and is loaded with minerals. Turkey can be used in a variety of dishes, but it can also stand out as the star of the show — just ask Kevin O'Leary, aka "Shark Tank's" very own Chef Wonderful.

The bona fide foodie loves to get in the kitchen, and he says turkey is something we should be considering more often. Speaking exclusively with Mashed, O'Leary shared that his favorite way to enjoy turkey outside of the holiday season is to barbecue it up for summer cookouts. While his method is perfect for your Fourth of July picnic, it's also a delicious way to enjoy turkey all year long.