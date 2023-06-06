The New Mexico Ingredient That Jesse Tyler Ferguson Can't Live Without - Exclusive

Even though "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson currently resides in California, his foodie heart will always remain in New Mexico. While promoting his new podcast "Dinner's on Me," which features different celebrity guests like Padma Lakshmi and Marcus Samuelsson on each episode, the award-winning actor told us in an exclusive interview that growing up in Albuquerque gave him a deep affinity for the cuisine there.

"I love Mexican food," he said. "New Mexican food, specifically, is very different than the Mexican food that we get out here, so I definitely crave a lot of the flavors from back home."

Ferguson explained that he misses it so much that he even orders a specific salsa from a restaurant there that he can't get enough of. "I have tons and tons of jars of Sadie's salsa in my cabinet," he admitted. With this in mind, it may not come as a complete surprise that he enjoys trying to recreate those meals in his own kitchen and that his go-to ingredient is hatch green chiles.