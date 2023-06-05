Red Lobster's Crabfest Is Waiting For Your Innovative Concoctions

Those who have ever asked themselves, "Why is Red Lobster so cheap?" will have even more to ponder after seeing the chain's 2023 Crabfest menu. The seasonal event that focuses on crab (rather than the chain's namesake crustacean) is back for a limited time as of June 5, and in addition to returning items like Bairdi and snow crab legs, there are new foods to choose from as well.

This year, Red Lobster is introducing Crabfest Creations. Customers get a pound of crab legs and then get to choose which flavor the seafood is bathed in (including three new flavors: roasted garlic butter, honey sriracha, and lemon pepper). The crab legs are served with crispy potatoes and a choice of sides. It's sort of like Red Lobster's answer to those restaurants that specialize in seafood boils, where you pay for your seafood by weight, then get it cooked to order with the seasoning of your choice. Other new items include a Crab & Oscar-topped sirloin, which features snow crab and a sirloin steak topped with lump crab meat in a garlic cream sauce. The Crab & Oscar-topped sirloin costs $35.99 (prices vary depending on location), which isn't too shabby for a dish that was inspired by royalty. Apparently, crab-topped meat with an emulsified butter sauce was a favorite of Swedish King Oscar II, hence the name (via The Austin Artisan). We wonder what he'd think about the other crab-topped item on Red Lobster's Crabfest menu.