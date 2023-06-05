Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad Is Returning For A Limited Time

Customers seem to enjoy the Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad, and they must if the chain keeps bringing it back. As you would hope with a salad, one Brand Eating review commented that the Summer Strawberry Salad is made with fresh ingredients, and has a "nicely balanced mix of flavors and textures."

Another review by The Impulsive Buy agreed that the salad had good contrast, but noted they wished it had more strawberries. Similarly, Reddit users described the salad as "decent," albeit "nothing to rave about."

With all that being said, if you decide to order a Summer Strawberry Salad, there are a few additional things to keep in mind. Firstly, the salad contains milk, soy, and almonds, so if you are sensitive to any of those allergens, you should either customize your salad or choose a different salad. Secondly, while the salad is relatively low in calories, it does contain 990 mg of sodium (for reference, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's current recommendation is to limit daily sodium intake to 2,300 mg or less). All in all, though, the salad is a colorful option for summer snacking.