The Beef Chili Recall That's Hitting Schools Over Plastic Contamination

If you work in a school or have kids that attend school in the United States, then there's a food recall you'll definitely want to know about. The Harrison, Ohio business J.T.M. Provisions Company has announced a recall of 22,530 pounds of ready-to-eat beef chili with beans. Though many Texans might be in favor of a recall due to the inclusion of beans in chili alone (it's the one ingredient Texas chili should never have, according to Alex Guarnaschelli), the real reason for the recall is a lot scarier (via the USDA). That's because the beef chili with beans might contain pieces of semi-rigid white plastic, which one customer reported finding in their chili.

That could be a choking or laceration hazard, which is especially alarming considering the fact that this beef chili with beans was purchased for the National School Lunch Program by USDA Foods, then shipped to California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin for use in school lunches. The 30-pound cases of ready-to-eat, frozen, boilable bags of chili are marked with lot code 23058 on each bag. That lot code and the date February 27, 2028, are on the cases themselves.