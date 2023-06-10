Silky Smooth Crab Bisque Recipe

When it comes to deliciously creamy soups, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more indulgent and sophisticated than crab bisque. A satisfying seafood soup, this dish, like many recipes from France, originated as a humble meal. With a base of sumptuous crab, this old fisherman's fare is now any food lover's favorite.

In this version, recipe developer Catherine Brookes shows us how to create a truly dynamic bisque by combining savory and acidic ingredients with a generous splash of cream to round things out. "I'd say it's the combination of everything together here that makes this recipe delicious," says Brookes. "White wine and lemon add a slight tanginess, the veggies give a perfect savory base flavor, and the crab meat gives that distinctive seafood taste."

It might take some effort to create such a memorable, palate-pleasing, and stomach-satisfying soup from scratch, but at only an hour of prep and cooking, you could definitely still whip up this luxurious meal after a busy day at work.