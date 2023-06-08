The Friendly Reason Starbucks Writes Your Name On The Cup

We've all been there — picking up an oat milk latte from Starbucks only to find that your name has been comically misspelled. If your name is Jacob, don't be surprised to find that your barista spelled it Jakob. Despite Starbucks baristas frequently misspelling their customers' names, the practice of writing customers' names on their coffees is closely tied to the brand, but why?

It didn't become a practice until 2012 when it became the standard for Starbucks employees to pen the name of their customers on their drinks. Baristas also started wearing name tags as well. According to Starbucks, the company established the practice as a way to form a connection between baristas and customers. It was part of a rebranding of sorts for the coffee chain to appear more personable among its customers as a quaint and intimate space. It was also a successful marketing tactic by Starbucks.

According to My Digital Insight, Starbucks' first name basis helped the chain stand out from its competitors and foster a channel of two-way communication. It also helped customers feel a sense of ownership, which quickly became an organic part of Starbucks' ethos.