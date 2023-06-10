But Seriously, Chick-Fil-A Never Seems Short-Staffed

The restaurant industry has long suffered from staffing shortages, and it seems no company has been exempt from the struggle. However, Reddit users disagree, claiming that Chick-fil-A seems to have dodged this issue. In a Reddit thread posted in April of 2023, one poster noted that most of the industry blamed the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic for the shortages and was curious how Chick-fil-A was able to retain employees. According to Bloomberg, 60% of restaurants were still reporting staffing issues in 2023, long after the rest of the world recovered.

This question led to a series of speculative comments. However, an overwhelming number of Reddit users believe the lack of franchises is what leads to the brand's success. At least from the beginning, partners are only allowed to own a single location. "[That way] they can focus 100% on the store," one user wrote. Obtaining a Chick-fil-A franchise doesn't come at a high expense. It only costs $10,000 to become a store owner. Still, that doesn't mean anyone who can get a business loan can open their own location. Chick-fil-A is rather picky. As its website explains, business ownership requires a "hands-on" approach and "long hours" rather than "an opportunity for passive financial investment." This ensures that only the most committed get the chance to join the team.

As far as hourly workers are concerned, Chick-fil-A is also serious about preventing high turnover.