But Seriously, Chick-Fil-A Never Seems Short-Staffed
The restaurant industry has long suffered from staffing shortages, and it seems no company has been exempt from the struggle. However, Reddit users disagree, claiming that Chick-fil-A seems to have dodged this issue. In a Reddit thread posted in April of 2023, one poster noted that most of the industry blamed the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic for the shortages and was curious how Chick-fil-A was able to retain employees. According to Bloomberg, 60% of restaurants were still reporting staffing issues in 2023, long after the rest of the world recovered.
This question led to a series of speculative comments. However, an overwhelming number of Reddit users believe the lack of franchises is what leads to the brand's success. At least from the beginning, partners are only allowed to own a single location. "[That way] they can focus 100% on the store," one user wrote. Obtaining a Chick-fil-A franchise doesn't come at a high expense. It only costs $10,000 to become a store owner. Still, that doesn't mean anyone who can get a business loan can open their own location. Chick-fil-A is rather picky. As its website explains, business ownership requires a "hands-on" approach and "long hours" rather than "an opportunity for passive financial investment." This ensures that only the most committed get the chance to join the team.
As far as hourly workers are concerned, Chick-fil-A is also serious about preventing high turnover.
Company culture likely helps Chick-fil-A retain employees
Chick-fil-A offers a range of benefits that sweeten the deal for employees. This likely motivates them to commit to their position more than they might at other fast-food restaurants. Chick-fil-A offers a scholarship program that provides individual employees as much as $25,000 toward education. In 2019, nearly 100% of Chick-fil-A employees listed this as one reason to work with the company, and 90% of workers taking advantage of the program said they plan to continue their employment with the company after finishing college. Furthermore, the chicken chain typically pays more than the average fast food job; offers health insurance, vision, and dental insurance; and, of course, is always closed on Sunday.
In 2015, Forbes reported a 50-year-long, 96% franchisee retention rate for the company, with similar numbers reflected at the corporate level. Along with company-wide benefits, individual stores sometimes offer additional perks. To show its commitment to continuous improvement, one Florida location offered a three-day workweek in 2022. This resulted in full retention of management-level employees who might have otherwise felt overworked. In 2018, another location in Sacramento, California, raised its pay to $18 per hour from $12 to $13 per hour. Decisions like these are likely why you always see plenty of employees behind the counter at your local Chick-fil-A.