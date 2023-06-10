The Key To Building Better Pasta Salads Starts With A Mason Jar

Pasta salad is a staple in the summer seasons, whether you're looking to craft something for a picnic or potluck or trying to whip up a quick, easy dinner without turning on the stove. It's also endlessly customizable, so you can create a version with flavor combinations you love — and use up leftovers to eliminate food waste.

If you want to level up your pasta salad and make the chilled dish an even easier endeavor, there's one tool you're missing — a mason jar. A TikTok user posted a video in which the ingredients for a pasta salad were layered in a mason jar as you would with a salad prepped in the same vessel.

The ingredients should be layered in a particular order for optimal results. As the video creator demonstrated, the dressing should go at the bottom of the mason jar so your pasta salad doesn't become a soggy mess if not eaten immediately. Next, you should use heartier vegetables, such as raw red onion and chopped bell pepper, to marinate in your flavorful dressing. Finally, layer the slightly more delicate ingredients, your cheese and proteins (the recipe in the video features spinach, feta, and chicken sausage), and place cooked pasta at the top.

When you're ready to serve or enjoy, you can turn the jar upside down and pour your assembled ingredients onto a dish.