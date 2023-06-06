T-Pain Wants To Buy You A Wendy's Frosty This Month

For lovers of Wendy's famous Frosty, every day is a good day to enjoy one. However, T-Pain has sweetened the deal with a remix of his song "Buy U a Drank." According to a press release on Wendy's website, the latest remix "[highlights] the feeling of sheer delight while enjoying a Frosty."

In a music video posted on the Wendy's YouTube channel, T-Pain sings about strawberry Frostys while buying some of the iconic frozen treats for various friends. However, the musician's involvement with Wendy's doesn't end with the music video's rolling credits.

Until June 21, T-Pain is buying all Wendy's customers one of these delicious frozen treats. So, how do you get your hands on a free Frosty at Wendy's? Accomplishing this is as simple as placing an order through the Wendy's app or website between June 5 and 21. Customers can get a free small Frosty with any purchase: We highly recommend using the promo to buy an order of fries. After all, who doesn't love dipping Wendy's fries into a Frosty?