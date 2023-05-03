This Is Not A Drill: Wendy's Strawberry Frosty Is Returning
When you think of Wendy's, you very likely may think of a Wendy's Frosty. The fast food chain's famous frozen dessert has been cooling off customers since it first appeared on the menu over 50 years ago. Just as it did in 2022, Wendy's has announced the return of the strawberry Frosty this week, a fan favorite that will stick around for a limited time. The comeback berry flavor, which Wendy's VP of culinary innovation John Li says in a press release is made with "sweet and real strawberry puree," will be replacing the classic vanilla Frosty for now.
Even though the franchise has been around for a while, it has rarely put out any new Frosty flavors, and only started doing so in 2006 when vanilla was first rolled out. Considering how popular the summery strawberry blend became last year, it's possible that Wendy's might add it to its permanent dessert lineup in the future, which would make the Frosty roster much like the three flavors found in Neapolitan ice cream.
Wendy's limited edition strawberry Frosty isn't the only new creation making its way to the menu, either. The chain's other offering caters to those who love food that makes you sweat.
Wendy's is also adding two new Ghost Pepper menu items
Along with the limited-time strawberry Frosty, the Wendy's menu has a few new ultra-spicy options. Now you can sink your teeth into the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, and if you haven't broken a sweat just yet, you can pair it with a side of crispy Ghost Pepper fries. Along with the spicy chicken patty, the sandwich kicks it up a notch by packing the fire into a slice of American cheese, plus an additional layer of zesty ghost pepper ranch sauce. Even the crunchy onions are laced with spicy seasoning. If your heart is set on dipping your Wendy's fries into a Frosty, the new strawberry flavor might just be the much-needed spice-neutralizing addition to this peppery meal. Heat meets cold, while spicy meets sweet. Your taste buds will thank you.
If Wendy's strawberry treat happens to become your favorite and you can't stand to part with it, you can always make your own copycat Wendy's Frosty at home. Instead of using chocolate, just swap it out with pureed strawberries as the main ingredient, and you can enjoy it even after summer comes to an end.