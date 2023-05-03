This Is Not A Drill: Wendy's Strawberry Frosty Is Returning

When you think of Wendy's, you very likely may think of a Wendy's Frosty. The fast food chain's famous frozen dessert has been cooling off customers since it first appeared on the menu over 50 years ago. Just as it did in 2022, Wendy's has announced the return of the strawberry Frosty this week, a fan favorite that will stick around for a limited time. The comeback berry flavor, which Wendy's VP of culinary innovation John Li says in a press release is made with "sweet and real strawberry puree," will be replacing the classic vanilla Frosty for now.

Even though the franchise has been around for a while, it has rarely put out any new Frosty flavors, and only started doing so in 2006 when vanilla was first rolled out. Considering how popular the summery strawberry blend became last year, it's possible that Wendy's might add it to its permanent dessert lineup in the future, which would make the Frosty roster much like the three flavors found in Neapolitan ice cream.

Wendy's limited edition strawberry Frosty isn't the only new creation making its way to the menu, either. The chain's other offering caters to those who love food that makes you sweat.