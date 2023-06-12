The Not-So-Secret Ingredient People Are Adding To McDonald's Iced Tea

While you may have certain preferred customizations for your McDonald's food order, chances are your beverage order is fairly simple. However, as a TikTok video demonstrated, that doesn't mean you should overlook the ways you can tweak your drink of choice at the fast food chain. While the McNugget purveyor may not have fresh citrus or herbs for your iced tea, you can certainly repurpose some of the items more commonly used by coffee drinkers to create a more customized sip.

TikTok user @hasaneats posted a clip in which they filled a big plastic cup with iced tea, complete with a healthy dose of ice cubes. Rather than enjoying the beverage as is, though, they doctored it with two servings of coffee cream (yes, the same coffee cream you'd pour into your cup of joe). It's a bit of a twist on the dirty soda trend that was popular on TikTok for a stretch, in which soft drinks get leveled up with add-ins like flavored syrups and cream.

Many people commented that the additional ingredient wasn't exactly a groundbreaking invention, claiming that milk tea (or simply adding milk to hot tea) has been common for ages. However, the less-than-20-second clip did manage to snag over 21,800 likes from TikTok users, suggesting some were indeed interested in the simple combination, and might even try it out next time they found themselves at McDonald's.