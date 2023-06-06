Cheez-It Will Pump Crackers Straight Into Your Car At Road Trip Rest Stop

The Golden Age of roadside attractions may have occurred in the mid-20th century, a time when Americans were discovering the joys of cruising the highways and byways in their newly-purchased automobiles. While Roadside America assures us that many such attractions still exist, numerous others have no doubt crumbled to dust over the years. For this reason, we're here to announce good news for fans of cheesy retro road stops: California is now home (albeit a very temporary home) to the pop-up Cheez-It Stop, located on Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree and open through June 11.

According to a Cheez-Its press release, the main attraction at this desert oasis is a Cheez-It Pump (billed as "the world's first and only"). It's shaped like a gas pump, only it pumps out, you guessed it, Cheez-It crackers. Not into your gas tank, though, as that might be a car-killer. Instead, you can pour a stream of Cheez-Its right through your car window. There isn't even a need to worry about getting crumbs all over the seat since the crackers come in bagged form.