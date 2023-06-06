Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite Comfort Food - Exclusive Survey

Comfort foods are tried and true classics. They're often your go-to when looking for a meal to cheer you up when you are down, perhaps after a bad day at work or a break-up. Sometimes they have sentimental value, reminding you of the dishes your grandma used to serve for Sunday dinner when you were a kid. They tend to contain lots of calories, carbs, and/or sugar, but hey, when you need the food equivalent of being wrapped in a warm blanket, health isn't at the forefront of your mind.

But what specific dishes do most people turn to in their time of need? Mashed asked 23,000 people about their favorite comfort food, and the winner was clear: A whopping 44% of those surveyed said they tend toward pizza and pasta when it comes time to sit down and enjoy a plate of something soothing.

Pizza and pasta might seem like an obvious choice when it comes to comfort food, as there are endless possible pizza toppings and cheese options, and countless types of pasta shapes and hearty sauces like vodka, Alfredo, and pesto. There really is something for everyone.