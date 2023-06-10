What You Need To Know Before Buying Groceries At Big Lots

Big Lots used to be known mainly as a clearance and overstock store, where you could buy products that had been moved off the shelves in other stores because they were about to expire or were being replaced by units with updated packaging. That changed in the early and mid-2010s as the company suddenly expanded its grocery offerings in an attempt to create a one-stop shop for both groceries and non-food items. And expand, it did; suddenly, you could buy just about any food there except fresh produce.

But consumer preferences change, and corporate decisions have to keep the company afloat in light of those changes. That means Big Lots' grocery selection is undergoing yet another transformation that affects what you can buy there if you plan to shop for food. While the one-stop shop concept may no longer be the focus at Big Lots, it still offers a lot, and there are benefits to buying food there. Here's what you need to know before buying groceries at Big Lots.

[Featured image by Mike Mozart via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]