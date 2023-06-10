The One Section Of Costco You Might Be Overlooking

You know Costco for being your one-stop-shop for practically anything on your list. And by anything, we mean pretty much anything. Your local warehouse might feature furniture ranging from sofas to outdoor gazebos, appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators, and even jewelry like diamond earrings and watches. Plus, there's quite the grocery department, which is stocked with items like Costco's infamous rotisserie chicken. The store has a bakery full of baked goods, a sizable supply of bulk toilet paper , and even a selection of caviar for your fancy events.

You're used to hitting up all your favorite departments during a Costco run, but there's one section of the store that you might be overlooking: the prepared meals section. These ready-to-go dishes are prepared ahead of time; some offerings are ready-to-eat, like salads, while others like meatloaf and mashed potatoes just need to be reheated before being enjoyed. These meals are convenient when you're on the go and looking for a quick lunch to have between emails at the office or a weeknight dinner for the family.