Cookies And Coffee Cake Were Meant To Be Together

If you are craving crispy cookies but can't wait to try your new coffee cake recipe, TikToker @thepalatablelife might have a solution for you — coffee cake-inspired cookies. These are sugared cinnamon cookies with the crumbly topping that characterizes coffee cake, and they're proof that cookies and coffee cake are a match made in heaven.

For this recipe, which was inspired by an episode of Gilmore Girls, the baker uses cinnamon dough as a base, with a streusel topping made of flour, butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Once cooled, it's drizzled with delicate icing. The reaction to the video was very positive, with commenters calling the cookies amazing and unreal. "Just made them last weekend and ate about 6 in a day," shared a user. Many said if it was on Gilmore Girls, they were in. Another user wrote, "Isn't it ironic there is no coffee in these cookies?" In fact, coffee cake is so-called because it is normally paired with coffee not because it has coffee in it. But, as one commenter suggested, you can add instant coffee to the dough for a bitter punch to it. And creativity with coffee cakes and cookies shouldn't stop there, think beyond!