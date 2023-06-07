Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken Biscuit — Permanently

If you like your breakfast protein-packed and on the fiery side, you're in luck. Chick-fil-A is bringing Spicy Chicken Biscuits back to its breakfast menu across the country, starting Monday, June 12, after adding the sandwich to the menu at about 1,000 stores this past April. The Spicy Chicken Biscuit was discontinued in 2016 to make room for new items like the Egg White Grill and Frosted Coffee (via KTLA). This time, it will be a permanent fixture on Chick-fil-A's menu.

The eatery reports the Spicy Chicken Biscuit will feature a boneless chicken breast seasoned with spicy peppers, breaded, and pressure cooked in refined peanut oil, nestled in one of the chain's iconic buttermilk biscuits (via Chick-fil-A).

The spicy chicken biscuit joins other breakfast menu items, including the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin; and the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, the fast food restaurant's best breakfast seller.