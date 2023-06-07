Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Spicy Chicken Biscuit — Permanently
If you like your breakfast protein-packed and on the fiery side, you're in luck. Chick-fil-A is bringing Spicy Chicken Biscuits back to its breakfast menu across the country, starting Monday, June 12, after adding the sandwich to the menu at about 1,000 stores this past April. The Spicy Chicken Biscuit was discontinued in 2016 to make room for new items like the Egg White Grill and Frosted Coffee (via KTLA). This time, it will be a permanent fixture on Chick-fil-A's menu.
The eatery reports the Spicy Chicken Biscuit will feature a boneless chicken breast seasoned with spicy peppers, breaded, and pressure cooked in refined peanut oil, nestled in one of the chain's iconic buttermilk biscuits (via Chick-fil-A).
The spicy chicken biscuit joins other breakfast menu items, including the Hash Brown Scramble Burrito; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin; and the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, the fast food restaurant's best breakfast seller.
Fluffy biscuits, new drinks, and special sauces
Chick-fil-A says that in addition to the spicy chicken breast, part of the appeal of the returning breakfast item is the buttermilk biscuit. The biscuits are designed to complement their chicken and are made from scratch in-house at most Chick-fil-A restaurants. "It just hugs that chicken," says Shona Jonson, a senior manager on Chick-fil-A's menu team (via Chick-fil-A)
The spicy chicken biscuit isn't the only new item on the menu. It is joined by Cloudberry Sunjoy, a combination of lemonade and sweetened iced tea flavored with cloudberry and cherry blossom. The drink was released in late April.
If you want to add a little pizzazz to your spicy chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A recommends adding honey for some sweetness or zesty buffalo sauce to take the heat up a notch. Facebook user Hazel Clark has their own idea for upping the ante on the spicy chicken sandwich, commenting, "Spicy chicken, awesome... add honey roasted bbq sauce, beyond!"