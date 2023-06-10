What Happened To KidsLuv From Shark Tank?

There's an ongoing debate, even among professionals, about whether fruit juices are beneficial for children. Some, including Dr. Steven Abrams, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Dell Medical School, say juices should be consumed in moderation. On the other hand, Dr. Natalie Muth, pediatrician and registered dietitian at Children's Primary Care Medical Group, tells parents to avoid serving fruit juices to their children to prevent weight gain and tooth decay (via American Academy of Pediatrics). However, it's up to parents to decide whether to serve their children fruit juices. When Ashi Jelinek found that many fruit juices have lots of sugar, she decided to create a better product for her son and other children.

Enter KidsLuv, a product Jelinek says is a "juice alternative," made with Stevia instead of sugar and ingredients like coconut water, natural flavors, and the vitamins and minerals necessary for children's growth and development. Jelinek founded her company in 2016, and by the time she appeared in Season 11, Episode 15 of "Shark Tank," she was selling KidsLuv in 25 stores in California and on Amazon. She headed into the Shark Tank with hopes of a $200,000 investment for 8% equity in her business, as well as some guidance from the Sharks (via Shark Tank Blog).