Golden Corral Buffet Really Tried To Kick Someone Out For Eating Too Much

Is Golden Corral really all you can eat? Over the years, people have wondered just what the food limit is when it comes to a buffet. Everyone's heard the urban myth of the man that was kicked out of the restaurant for eating 50 pounds of food that circulated back in 2016. That ended up being just fiction. Although there have been questions about whether Golden Corral really is an "endless" buffet like it markets itself, the restaurant has no rule that specifies how long you can stay there and eat. However, a man claimed that he was about to be kicked out after eating too much food at a Golden Corral in Florida.

In a video, competitive eater and TikToker Moh Mbengue shared he was getting multiple plates of food when staffers began to argue over whether or not he was allowed to eat that much. "Being told you can't eat no more at a buffet is wild," he said in the video. No word on whether the creator was asked to leave in the end, but he maintained a calm demeanor and continued to eat as three employees discussed his case in the video.