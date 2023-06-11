The Catalyst That Turned Starbucks Into Fast Food

Starbucks changed the coffee industry in the United States by inviting customers to sit down and enjoy a coffee at their cafes, launching the "third place" movement" that caused Americans to spend more money on the drink than ever before. Starbucks made headlines by offering complimentary Wi-Fi, while small businesses banned laptops, Wi-Fi, and lounging. Patrons responded by hosting gatherings at Starbucks, often meeting with lawyers, classmates, business partners, and others. That may be coming to an end with Starbucks increasingly pivoting to more of a fast-food model in the name of convenience and speed. Drive-thru Starbucks locations are expanding, and Starbucks stores are getting smaller in size. According to The Seattle Times, in 2022, 86% of Starbucks store openings were drive-thru locations.

As reported by ABC 7 LA, a Los Angeles Starbucks removed seating to discourage the homeless, supposedly to protect employee safety. It would not be the first time. Chairs famously disappeared from Starbucks during the COVID-19 pandemic, changing the way people view coffee shops and Starbucks as a brand. Most locations in the San Francisco Bay Area lack chairs and power outlets to encourage customers to quickly grab their coffee and lower electricity costs. These changes seem to be spreading across the country.