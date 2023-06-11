Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Are The Viral Breakfast That's A Piece Of Cake To Make

Choosing between cinnamon rolls and pancakes can be one of the toughest decisions to make in the morning, especially for those who enjoy a bit of sweetness with their first meal. Fortunately, we live in a time when we don't have to choose between the two breakfast delicacies because cinnamon roll pancakes are a thing that exists.

The hybrid dish has taken social media by storm, and it's no surprise why. Not only do you get all the best of both breakfast faves — soft, fluffy pancakes, ooey, gooey cinnamon, and sugary sweet icing — all in a single bite, but, believe it or not, they're a piece of cake to make, too.

As demonstrated by TikToker @madisonveganeats in their viral post from May 25, you'll only need a handful of ingredients to whip up each element of this unique brekkie. Naturally, pancake batter is the first element. You can use a boxed mix or, if you feel like going all out, go the homemade route (even pancakes from scratch can use as little as three ingredients). Next, you'll need to make your cinnamon filling, which is just a mixture of melted butter, brown sugar, and, of course, cinnamon and can be transferred into a piping bag or squeeze bottle once it's made. Finally, the pièce de résistance is the sweet glaze that calls for butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla.