Flamin' Hot Cheetos Is A Perfect Topping For Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese can be a delicious dish on its own, but sometimes you need to experiment a little in the kitchen to take it to that next level. Adding a bit of spice and crunch can deliver some heat and provide a contrasting texture that helps amp it up a notch. One possible approach is incorporating Flamin' Hot Cheetos into the mix as a mac and cheese topping.

TikToker @blakesmunchies demonstrated this culinary mash-up, pouring crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos over Costco's store-brand mac and cheese. The snacker informs viewers that the end result actually exceeded their taste expectations. Reaction to the video was mixed with one commenter concurring with the addition, but recommending that people take it even a step further. "It's good with Cheetos bc they provide more flavor but some salt, pepper, and paprika is necessary IMO." Other users gave it a hard pass: "Bro ruined it with the hot Cheetos."