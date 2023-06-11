Who Needs A Cheese-Stuffed Pizza When You Can Have Pickle-Stuffed Instead?
We've said it before and we will say it again, pickles have recently reached new heights of popularity, and they are showing up in all sorts of surprising new ways, both on and off the menu (Looking at you, pickle-scented candles). And now, they've come for our pizzas. Instead of the usual molten cheese-stuffed crusts of yore, you can now enjoy a pickle-stuffed pizza crust.
The TikTok account Twisted shared its recipe for both a pickle-stuffed and pickle-topped pizza, advising, "If you are a pizza purist, it may help to think of this as a kind of cheesy, pickle flatbread." But, we admit that doesn't have the same ring to it as pickle pizza. Small gherkin spear halves are folded into the perimeter of the crust, a ranch-inspired sauce is spread over the center, then topped with sliced pickles, sprinkled with mozzarella and chives, followed finally with a drizzle of the homemade garlic and herb ranch dressing.
To pickle or not to pickle the pizza
The cheesy pickle pizza (yes, we're calling it pizza) comes out in a toasted brown color. The video's narrator says, that they wouldn't necessarily recommend it to a pickle-hater, but that their office's own anti-pickle soldier actually enjoyed a slice of the stuff. But commenters were divided. One wrote, "You are correct I do not think of this as a pizza even slightly," and another said, "No. Just no." Someone made the point that this flatbread would just equate to eating hot mushy cucumbers.
@twisted
Replying to @The Original Jaffa whatâ€™s wrong? Youâ€™ve hardly touched your pickle pizza #picklepizza #pickletok #picklelover #flatbreadinspo
Still, others thought it looked great. One TikTokker declared, "Pickle pizza is the best thing on earth and no [you] cannot change my mind." While many thought the recipe looked delicious, some had a few suggestions. Bacon was suggested numerous times, as well as jalapenos, and a most unholy suggestion — mozzarella-wrapped pickles in the crust. While pickles are an unconventional topping, it's also not unthinkable to put them on a pizza. They are salty, tart, and crispy, especially when sliced, not dissimilar to pickled jalapenos or banana peppers, two common pizza toppings. But we'll admit the pickle-stuffed crust might not be just ready to take off ... yet.