Who Needs A Cheese-Stuffed Pizza When You Can Have Pickle-Stuffed Instead?

We've said it before and we will say it again, pickles have recently reached new heights of popularity, and they are showing up in all sorts of surprising new ways, both on and off the menu (Looking at you, pickle-scented candles). And now, they've come for our pizzas. Instead of the usual molten cheese-stuffed crusts of yore, you can now enjoy a pickle-stuffed pizza crust.

The TikTok account Twisted shared its recipe for both a pickle-stuffed and pickle-topped pizza, advising, "If you are a pizza purist, it may help to think of this as a kind of cheesy, pickle flatbread." But, we admit that doesn't have the same ring to it as pickle pizza. Small gherkin spear halves are folded into the perimeter of the crust, a ranch-inspired sauce is spread over the center, then topped with sliced pickles, sprinkled with mozzarella and chives, followed finally with a drizzle of the homemade garlic and herb ranch dressing.