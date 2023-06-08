Fireball Is Trying To Up Its Game With Barrel-Aged Cinnamon Whiskey

In the world of flavored whiskies, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is among the most well-known options. Sure, it may not technically be whiskey, as whiskey has at least 40% ABV and Fireball has only 33% ABV, but this drink still has whiskey's signature burn.

To further its success in the whiskey category, Fireball is releasing a smoky, barrel-aged whiskey to its product line. According to PR Newswire, the Dragon Reserve edition of Fireball will be available to purchase starting June 16 on the Reserve Bar website. Only 618 bottles will be up for grabs, but you can buy one for $20. To compare, a same-size bottle (750 ml) of Jack Daniels costs around $25, Crown Royal Reserve costs around $45, and Johnnie Walker Blue Label costs around $190.

That being said, Fireball's latest creation won't be available in every state, so if you're interested in purchasing a bottle of Dragon Reserve whiskey, you should make sure you can find it first.