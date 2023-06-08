Costco Is Going All In On Butter With Its Latest Bakery Item

Whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you're likely familiar with some of Costco's popular bakery items, such as its muffins, cinnamon pull-a-part bread, and cookies. Naturally, Costco has released quite a few new bakery items in 2023, including a Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake.

Costco has already been selling pound cakes, but this latest version features sour cream-infused butter, plus a sour cream/vanilla icing. A single loaf costs about $7.99, and appears to be available in six out of eight Costco regions in the United States, per Costco Fans Lifestyle on Facebook.

One Instagram user described the cake as "a moist piece of heaven." Countless others commented that the pound cake is simply delicious. With that being said, it's worth pointing out that the decadence of this bakery item could boil down to the sheer amount of butter in the recipe. After all, the in-store sign does claim the cake to be all butter.