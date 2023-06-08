Costco Is Going All In On Butter With Its Latest Bakery Item
Whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you're likely familiar with some of Costco's popular bakery items, such as its muffins, cinnamon pull-a-part bread, and cookies. Naturally, Costco has released quite a few new bakery items in 2023, including a Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake.
Costco has already been selling pound cakes, but this latest version features sour cream-infused butter, plus a sour cream/vanilla icing. A single loaf costs about $7.99, and appears to be available in six out of eight Costco regions in the United States, per Costco Fans Lifestyle on Facebook.
One Instagram user described the cake as "a moist piece of heaven." Countless others commented that the pound cake is simply delicious. With that being said, it's worth pointing out that the decadence of this bakery item could boil down to the sheer amount of butter in the recipe. After all, the in-store sign does claim the cake to be all butter.
Most pound cake recipes use a significant amount of butter
Given that Costco's new sour cream-iced pound cake is advertised as being all butter, it's understandable that customers might expect the cake to be just that — a block of butter. However, the "all butter" label might be about a type of pound cake rather than a nod to its specific ingredients.
For instance, Sara Lee makes an All Butter Pound Cake, and copycat recipes for this item only call for 1 cup of butter. Granted, that is still equivalent to two whole sticks of butter, but that's not as much as you might expect from the name. Using 1 cup of butter is pretty on par with any other pound cake recipe, so it's safe to say that Costco's pound cake is likely no more butter-heavy than any other store-bought pound cake. Butter quantity aside, if you want to lighten up a slice of pound cake, consider topping it with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream.