Decadent Lobster Thermidor Recipe
If you're a seafood lover, then lobster is probably at the top of your list of favorites. The meat is as tender as can be, and the celebratory process of eating the crustacean is an event. While it certainly makes for a lengthy dinner to enjoy, sometimes we just want lobster without having to wear a bib and handle tools. Among the various components of the sea creature, the tail packs in a good amount of meat and is commonly served solo.
Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this decadent lobster thermidor recipe, which traces back to Paris over a century ago. Apparently named after a theater performance, nowadays, thermidor is synonymous with this rich lobster dish. Musgrave shares, "I love that this recipe is decadent but also so simple to make!" As another bonus, she adds that "It's restaurant quality without the expensive price tag." Those are all qualities we can get behind, and once you take a bite of this delicious preparation, you'll wonder why you haven't been making it this whole time.
Gather the ingredients for this decadent lobster thermidor recipe
For this recipe, you'll need two medium-sized cooked lobster tails. While you can cook the tails yourself, Musgrave notes, "If you can buy pre-cooked lobster it will make this recipe even easier." Scoop the flesh out of the tail but don't discard the shell. Next, you'll need unsalted butter, a shallot, white wine, heavy cream, thyme, rosemary, Italian parsley, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, and grated Parmesan cheese. Chop the shallot, fresh rosemary, and parsley before you start.
Prep the lobster meat
Take the meat you removed from the tails and chop it up into small pieces. Then, spoon equal parts back into the two shells.
Make the sauce
Set a saucepan on the stovetop and melt the butter. Add the chopped shallot and cook it for 5 minutes, gently stirring to prevent it from sticking. Pour in the white wine and heavy cream, then season with thyme, rosemary, parsley, salt, and pepper. Let the contents simmer for 5 minutes, then stir in the lemon juice and remove the saucepan from the heat.
Top the tails with sauce and Parmesan
Carefully divide the sauce over the meat in the two lobster tails. Then, sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over top to cover the surface.
Broil and serve this decadent lobster thermidor dish
Broil the lobster tails on high heat for 4 to 5 minutes until the topping is a golden brown color. Musgrave shares, "This could be a decadent appetizer," or she suggests plating it as "a main served with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables."
- 2 medium cooked lobster tails, meat removed
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 1 cup white wine
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon rosemary, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Italian parsley, chopped
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- Chop the lobster meat and spoon it back into the shells.
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan.
- Add the shallot and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the white wine, heavy cream, thyme, rosemary, Italian parsley, salt, and black pepper, and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and remove the pan from heat.
- Spoon the sauce over the lobster tails and top with Parmesan cheese.
- Broil the stuffed tails over high heat for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown.
- Serve right away.
|Calories per Serving
|572
|Total Fat
|33.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|282.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.9 g
|Sodium
|949.4 mg
|Protein
|35.8 g