Alcohol Myths You Should Stop Believing

Just about everyone has their own little stash of tricks for navigating the effects of alcohol consumption, whether it be sobering up in a blink of an eye or dodging the dreaded hangover. While some tactics, such as drinking water, may hold some merit, others will leave you no better off or even end up exacerbating the situation.

Whether you enjoy an occasional libation, indulge in a regular nightcap, or take things to the extreme, there's no shortage of remedies out there that purport to help you along the way. Some strategies, like drinking a cup of coffee to sober up, are well-known among barflies, while others are more obscure and unique to each individual. And since many are based on fiction rather than science, it pays to tread carefully. What may initially seem like a genius move to mitigate the effects of your night out could end up being a misstep that makes everything worse.

Ready to bust some alcohol myths? We're here to help you separate fact from fiction.