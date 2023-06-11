Hot Honey Butter Is The Sweet And Spicy Sauce That Adds A Kick To Corn On The Cob
Corn on the cob is one of the most tried-and-true summer sides, but if you're feeling a little bored with traditional flavors, try kicking things up with a hot honey butter sauce.
First, brush or cover your corn with a light coating of neutral, high-smoke-point oil like avocado, peanut, coconut, or even canola oil. Add salt, pepper, and any other desired seasonings, such as paprika, garlic powder, or pre-mixed spice blends like Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning or Old Bay. For this corn on the cob recipe, the rest of the flavor comes from a hot honey butter sauce consisting of honey, chili flakes, and melted butter. The exact proportions are up to you, but the finished sauce should be thick enough to coat and stick to the corn without dripping off. The spice level can also be scaled up and down to your preference.
Fully cook the corn before applying the sauce. This can be done in several ways, including air-frying, roasting, or grilling. Any of these methods will gently char the ear, adding a rich, roasted flavor alongside the sweetness of the corn itself. Air-frying typically takes 12-16 minutes, depending on the size of the corn and the temperature used. Grilling typically takes a little longer, about 15-20 minutes, while oven roasting is the lengthiest, at 20-25 minutes.
Spicy honey and butter is a perfect match for smoky grilled corn
Once it's finished, spoon the sauce over or brush it onto your cooked corn, and enjoy. The gooey, buttery, spicy mixture will cling to the corn to fill all the spaces between kernels with delicious flavor. This hot honey butter corn can be eaten right off the cob for those who don't mind getting a little sticky. Or, for cleaner eating, cut the cooked kernels off the cob, toss them with the sauce in a bowl, and serve. This recipe is best enjoyed while hot and fresh before the honey butter can cool down.
Those who want to further simplify the recipe can grab some commercially available hot honey like the cult favorite, Mike's Hot Honey. Plus, there's no reason this rich, mouthwatering sauce needs to be limited to being used on corn. You can try hot honey butter on all sorts of grilled or roasted veggies, meats, or fish. Or, consider all the other ways hot honey can be used, as this ingredient alone makes for a very versatile base.