Hot Honey Butter Is The Sweet And Spicy Sauce That Adds A Kick To Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob is one of the most tried-and-true summer sides, but if you're feeling a little bored with traditional flavors, try kicking things up with a hot honey butter sauce.

First, brush or cover your corn with a light coating of neutral, high-smoke-point oil like avocado, peanut, coconut, or even canola oil. Add salt, pepper, and any other desired seasonings, such as paprika, garlic powder, or pre-mixed spice blends like Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning or Old Bay. For this corn on the cob recipe, the rest of the flavor comes from a hot honey butter sauce consisting of honey, chili flakes, and melted butter. The exact proportions are up to you, but the finished sauce should be thick enough to coat and stick to the corn without dripping off. The spice level can also be scaled up and down to your preference.

Fully cook the corn before applying the sauce. This can be done in several ways, including air-frying, roasting, or grilling. Any of these methods will gently char the ear, adding a rich, roasted flavor alongside the sweetness of the corn itself. Air-frying typically takes 12-16 minutes, depending on the size of the corn and the temperature used. Grilling typically takes a little longer, about 15-20 minutes, while oven roasting is the lengthiest, at 20-25 minutes.