Coffee Brands That Are Older Than You Realized

When that first waft of morning coffee hits your nostrils, do you ever pause and wonder how many people have taken part in this same exact ritual, with the same exact brand of coffee on their shelf and the same exact brew in their mug in years long since passed? While you sip on Folgers and watch the cars go by outside of your office window, have you ever thought about the U.S. Marines who also sipped Folgers while picking up the pieces of a destroyed San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake? What about Nescafé instant coffee — have you ever enjoyed a cup knowing that it's the same product that kept American soldiers warm in World War II bunkers?

Truthfully, for most of us, coffee is a daily necessity first and a richly storied global commodity second. We don't tend to look at coffee as a crop that brought with it countless examples of family perseverance, corporate drama, and tons of ethical controversy. In recent years, a new wave of coffee culture heralded brands that are female-owned or Black-owned or certifiably environmentally friendly or co-oped by the farmers who grow it to ensure an equitable wage for all — or all of the above. But several brands that you recognize today as steadily unchanged from childhood commercials or the dusty cupboard shelves of your grandparents' kitchen have been around for much longer than you may realize. Here's a brief history of the oldest legacy coffee brands you can still find today.