Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Fans' Favorite Canned Meat

Although canned meat may not be at the top of anyone's list of favorite foods, we can't deny that it's a good option for an easy meal. Even better, it's shelf-stable for a disturbingly long time — anywhere from two to five years, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Shelf life aside, canned meat comes in many varieties. We asked more than 18,000 Mashed readers to vote for their favorite, and to little surprise, 43% of survey respondents chose Spam. As unappealing as this 'spiced ham' might seem when first scooped out of its can, clearly Spam is more popular than ever. In addition to having its own museum in Minnesota, Spam also boasts a two-week-long festival in Hawaii.

Of course, we can't have a poll with just one option. Besides Spam, respondents could choose from potted meat, canned chicken, canned fish, and Vienna sausages. So, how did these other canned meat options stack up against spiced ham?