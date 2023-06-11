Why Gin And Limoncello Should Be On Your Home Bar Menu
A longstanding Italian favorite, limoncello is a lemon-based cocktail traditionally made with vodka. However, as TikTok proves time and time again, sometimes traditions are meant to be broken. In a video, one TikToker shared her homemade limoncello recipe, but as a twist, she mixes the drink with gin.
To create the beverage, she measures 1.5 ounces of gin and adds half an ounce of honey syrup, 1 ounce of limoncello, half an ounce of lemon juice, and sparkling water to fill the remainder of the glass. Admittedly, not many commenting TikTok users had tried the beverage, but quite a few were interested in testing it in the future.
Though not exactly the same, the idea of combining gin and limoncello resembles that of a Tom Collins. This cocktail includes gin combined with club soda and simple syrup. Similar to a limoncello, a Tom Collins has a refreshing citric quality. If a limoncello and gin tastes anything like a Tom Collins, then Reddit users highly recommend adding it to your home menu. If you're trying to decide if limoncello and gin is right for you, you should first take a look at the flavor profiles.
The most prominent flavor is citrusy lemon
If you've never tried a traditional limoncello, you should consider how it tastes before incorporating gin. As stated before, limoncello is a citrus-derived cocktail, and its sour taste strongly shines through. Even with sugar and vodka, the most prominent flavor is a lemon, so if you're not a fan of the fruit, you likely won't enjoy the drink. Because vodka is mostly lacking in taste, bartenders use it often when they don't want to alter the taste of the cocktail.
Gin, however, does have a taste, so it will alter the tang of a limoncello when the two are mixed together. By itself, it gives off flavors such as cardamom, coriander, and citrus peel. The citrus flavor in the gin can accommodate limoncello nicely, ensuring the lemony flavor isn't completely diluted. For another twist, consumers sometimes mix the limoncello and gin with an herb and some tonic.
Adding an herb, such as thyme or mint, plays on your senses by introducing an unexpected smell. In turn, your taste buds will also operate differently. In all honesty, limoncello, let alone limoncello with gin, isn't for everyone. But if these flavors sound appealing to you, the ingredients will likely be a great addition to your home liquor collection.