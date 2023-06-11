Why Gin And Limoncello Should Be On Your Home Bar Menu

A longstanding Italian favorite, limoncello is a lemon-based cocktail traditionally made with vodka. However, as TikTok proves time and time again, sometimes traditions are meant to be broken. In a video, one TikToker shared her homemade limoncello recipe, but as a twist, she mixes the drink with gin.

To create the beverage, she measures 1.5 ounces of gin and adds half an ounce of honey syrup, 1 ounce of limoncello, half an ounce of lemon juice, and sparkling water to fill the remainder of the glass. Admittedly, not many commenting TikTok users had tried the beverage, but quite a few were interested in testing it in the future.

Though not exactly the same, the idea of combining gin and limoncello resembles that of a Tom Collins. This cocktail includes gin combined with club soda and simple syrup. Similar to a limoncello, a Tom Collins has a refreshing citric quality. If a limoncello and gin tastes anything like a Tom Collins, then Reddit users highly recommend adding it to your home menu. If you're trying to decide if limoncello and gin is right for you, you should first take a look at the flavor profiles.