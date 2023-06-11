McDonald's Philippines Menu Gives Jollibee A Run For Its Money

McDonald's Philippines boasts an extensive menu that features many of the same Filipino classics as the country's national chain, Jollibee. "McDo" (Mac-doe), as the franchise is affectionately known in the country, boasts some hits, but its market share is still dwarfed by Jollibee's (via Statista). While there's no perfect way to evaluate how McDo's menu stacks up, there's plenty of internet buzz on the topic.

In a recent TikTok, a reviewer rated a few of the chain's most popular offerings. He started with a glowing review of the "McFloat," a beverage that features vanilla soft serve ice cream atop iced coffee, milk tea, or Coke. For those who like to dip their fries or pair a sweet drink with something salty, the McFloat also comes as a combo. He also liked "Shake Shake" Fries, which are served with a packet of cheddar seasoning to add before shaking it all up in a bag. Another favorite was McDo's fried chicken, which he said had moist meat with crispy skin. He seemed less keen on the McDo burger (a hamburger featuring sweet mayo), and the Mushroom Pepper Steak (the franchise's version of a burger steak), which he deemed inferior to Jollibee's version.

Other tempting McDonald's Philippines menu items include the Chicken and McSpaghetti — McDo's version of Filipino spaghetti, which traditionally features a sweet sauce of ground beef, sliced hot dogs, and banana ketchup. With such a solid lineup, McDonald's Philippines is putting itself in the same arena as Jollibee.