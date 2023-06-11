You Can Cook A Steak Using An Iron (Yes, You Read That Right)

While there are probably several different appliances in your kitchen whose primary purpose is cooking — range, microwave, toaster oven, air fryer, etc. — every once in a while someone gets a wild hair and decides to try cooking something like a steak using a non-cooking specific appliance instead. While dishwasher-cooked steak can be quite tasty, using a toaster is more of a fire hazard and is not recommended. What you can use, however, is an iron. Yes, the kind that's pressed into service whenever you've got wrinkly clothes. (See what we did there?)

As to how you iron a steak, you simply wrap it in foil, although you might want to season it first. Heat up the iron; and, once it's hot, press it down on the foil packet to sear the steak on both sides.

When one TikToker tried the steak-ironing hack, they found the steak to be "delicious!" As a bonus, it was also smooth and wrinkle-free.

If you're wondering when, where, and why you might want to try such a hack yourself — if you're not aspiring to a career as an influencer — it actually does have a practical application. Irons, as it happens, often come as standard equipment in many hotel and motel rooms.