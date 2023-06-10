Fast Food Hacks That Employees Can't Stand

Hacking your meals at fast food restaurants isn't a new concept. Employees who work for our favorite joints have always had some level of freedom to play with the recipes behind the scenes to create some delicious variations not on the menu. Whether you had KFC workers deep-frying biscuits into buttermilk donuts or movie theater staff slathering popcorn with nacho cheese, the idea of changing up your order has always been a semi-protected secret by workers in the food space.

However, with the advent of social media (and more specifically trends on TikTok), creative fast-food hacks are becoming more widespread among consumers and making workers' lives everywhere more difficult. In many cases, employees of fast food restaurants have spoken out on those very same social media platforms to get the attention of both customers and companies and to let everyone know these hacks make their lives miserable. Some companies have even responded by changing store policies.

But let's get down to the question you're probably asking — are any of the hacks that you've been ordering been torturing the employees at your favorite fast food place? We've compiled several that do. Keep reading to learn more.