Apparently, Japanese And American Kewpie Mayo Are Very Different

Kewpie, the Japanese mayonnaise brand that has achieved near-cultlike status in the U.S. over the past few years, is living a dual life as the U.S.-made version seems quite different than the kind that's imported from Japan. One TikToker did a blind(ish) taste test and found the American-made Kewpie to be lighter not only in color but in flavor as well. She describes the Japanese Kewpie as "pure joy," while the domestic version only rated a noncommittal "It's good."

Redditors have also noted several differences between the two types of Kewpie. According to one r/Cooking thread, Japanese Kewpie not only has a more vivid pinkish-orange hue but is also thicker, tangier, and more flavorful overall. One commenter suggests that the difference might be due to Japanese eggs being of better quality. Another adds that the color is likely because Japanese chickens are fed marigold petals, so they lay eggs with orangey yolks. A third person noted that the reason why the American mayonnaise is runnier is likely because it contains more water. Water comes in third on the ingredients list after oil and eggs. However, that spot is occupied by vinegar in the Japanese version.