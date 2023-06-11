Turns Out, Eel Sauce Isn't Made With Eels

Eel sauce, also known as unagi sauce, is a popular condiment in Japanese cuisine. However, don't let the fishy moniker fool you. Despite its name and perhaps contrary to popular belief, eel sauce does not contain eel. Eel sauce is made from a combination of soy sauce, mirin (a sweet rice wine), sugar, and oftentimes sake (a Japanese fermented rice drink).

Why is it called eel sauce? Simply, this salty, tangy sauce is often served with eel in Japanese restaurants. The sweet and savory flavor pairs perfectly with the rich, fatty profile of grilled eel.

The recipe for making your own eel sauce at home is straightforward. The ingredients are combined in a small saucepan and simmered over low to medium heat until the mixture thickens and forms a nice, viscous syrup. The result is a sauce that is dark brown in color with a slightly saccharine, boldly umami flavor.