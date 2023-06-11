A Blender Is The Key To Better Canned Soup

When crafting a soup from scratch, we can control the broth's flavor and play around with its texture and thickness. Without a blender, the consistency of canned soup must be accepted for what it is. Oftentimes, it leaves much to be desired. However, with a blender in our arsenal, we can transform any mediocre can of soup into a velvety puree or a thick yet delightfully chunky dish that screams, "I didn't pour this out of a can!"

While this blending technique may turn a beautiful homemade beef stew into something that resembles baby food, it is an incredible hack for giving a little more life to canned soups that contain beans and starchy vegetables like potatoes, peas, butternut squash, and corn. With the help of a blender, ingredients like these can be easily pulverized, creating a smooth mixture that rivals even the best homemade potato and leek soups. When you're in the mood for a bisque, the entire can of soup can be added to the blender and whipped until smooth. However, if you like a little more bite, try heating the entire can of soup before transferring half of it to the blender. After half of the soup has been sufficiently smoothed, it can be reintegrated into the contents of the pot, creating a soup with a rich and creamy base while leaving some chunkier morsels to sink your teeth into.