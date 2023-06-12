The Unusual Ingredient Alex Guarnaschelli Adds To Everything She Makes - Exclusive

The yellowish-brown sauce is definitely a favorite when it comes to lathering condiments on sandwiches because it adds the perfect amount of tang, mixed with a bit of spice. It also can give deviled eggs and potato salad a little kick, which creates a delicious and complex flavor. However, Alex Guarnaschelli admitted to using it for way more than just the standard fare we're used to.

"For example, slather it on chicken and roast it," she recommended. "You can make a vinaigrette. You can thicken anything with it because it has lecithin, a natural thickener. I've used it in everything. I've used it in a spice cake, barbecue sauce, you name it. If you're eating something I made, it probably has Dijon mustard in it — except for ice cream, maybe."

If this has made you curious about adding the condiment to your next meal, try your hand at our easy cheese sauce recipe. It's simple to make and includes just butter, flour, milk, garlic, cheddar, parmesan, and of course, Dijon mustard. Enjoy the sauce on everything from veggies to fries, or even put it on your next cheeseburger.

To learn more about Ziploc Endurables, you can visit Ziploc's website.