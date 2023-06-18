Crispy Fried Zucchini Fritters Recipe
Zucchini can be a bit of a chameleon among vegetables. It can serve as a base for a sweet treat like zucchini bread, and it can also be used as a pasta substitute. If you want a recipe that incorporates zucchini into a crispy-crunchy little appetizer, then these crispy fried zucchini fritters recipe from recipe developer Erin Johnson should do just the trick. This recipe combines grated zucchini, red onion, garlic, feta, and Parmesan cheese, making a delicious fried snack that actually packs in some green goodness.
"This recipe is a fantastic way to use your garden's zucchini in a new way," Johnson says. Whether you have an excess of homegrown zucchini or not, this recipe requires little more than zucchini and pantry staples that you likely already have on hand. Even better, this recipe is easy enough for a beginner and comes together in half an hour. Grab your zucchini and let's get started!
Gather your ingredients for crispy fried zucchini fritters
To make these zucchini fritters, you'll need two large zucchini, one diced red onion, minced garlic, eggs, crumbled feta, dill, oregano, and black pepper. You'll also need salt, flour, Parmesan cheese, panko bread crumbs, and the zest of one lemon.
If you'd like to use a cheese other than feta, Johnson recommends a soft goat cheese or queso fresco. "A cheese that gets very melty is not a good option here because it will ooze out of the fritter," she explains.
Grate and salt the zucchini
Grate the zucchini and mix in 1 teaspoon of salt. Let the grated zucchini sit for 10 minutes, then drain it. Next, wring the zucchini out with a clean dish towel or paper towels.
Make the fritter mixture
Once you've removed the excess water from the grated zucchini, add the red onion, garlic, eggs, and feta to the zucchini mixture and stir everything together. Next, add the dill, oregano, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper, and then stir everything together.
Finally, add the flour and Parmesan cheese. Start with ¼ cup flour and add up to ½ cup until the zucchini mixture holds together. Then, add the lemon zest.
Finish prepping the fritters
Add just enough oil to cover the bottom of a skillet and let that heat up. Then, mix the panko breadcrumbs and the remaining salt and pepper together. Next, spoon the zucchini mixture into balls and roll them in the panko mixture.
Fry the zucchini fritters
Once the oil is hot, add the zucchini fritter balls to the skillet. Press them down with a spatula to flatten them. Cook the fritters for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown.
Serve the crispy zucchini fritters
Once your zucchini fritters are golden brown, they're ready to serve. "They go perfectly with any grilled meat or are a great vegetarian option," Johnson says. "I like to top mine with a little sour cream but they are delicious as is." Johnson also says that these fritters, when served with a fried egg, are a good breakfast option.
These zucchini fritters last up to three days in the refrigerator and should also freeze well. "I would cook and freeze flat," Johnson says. "Then reheat the fritters from frozen in an air fryer or oven. They will lose some crispness, but will still be tasty."
- 2 large zucchini
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 red onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ⅓ cup feta, crumbled
- ½ teaspoon dill
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- ¼ cup flour
- ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese
- zest of 1 lemon
- vegetable oil, for frying
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- Grate the zucchini and mix in 1 teaspoon of salt. Allow the zucchini to sit for at least 10 minutes, and then drain and then wring the grated zucchini with a clean dish towel or paper towels to remove as much moisture as possible.
- Add the red onion, garlic, eggs, and feta to the grated zucchini. Stir until well combined.
- Add the dill, oregano, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper to the zucchini mixture. Stir all the mixture until all ingredients are well combined.
- Add the flour and Parmesan cheese to the zucchini mixture. Start with ¼ cup of flour and add up to ½ cup, if needed, until the mixture holds together loosely. Add the lemon zest.
- Heat just enough vegetable oil to cover the bottom of a skillet.
- Mix the panko and remaining salt and pepper together in a bowl.
- Grab a handful of the zucchini mixture and form it into a ball then roll it in the breadcrumbs. Repeat with all of the zucchini mixture.
- Once the oil is hot, add the zucchini balls, pressing down with a spatula to flatten them.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes per side or until the fritters are golden brown. Flip and repeat on the other side. You may have to work in batches.
- Serve the fritters warm.
|Calories per Serving
|169
|Total Fat
|14.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|28.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|1.8 g
|Sodium
|213.0 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g