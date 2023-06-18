Crispy Fried Zucchini Fritters Recipe

Zucchini can be a bit of a chameleon among vegetables. It can serve as a base for a sweet treat like zucchini bread, and it can also be used as a pasta substitute. If you want a recipe that incorporates zucchini into a crispy-crunchy little appetizer, then these crispy fried zucchini fritters recipe from recipe developer Erin Johnson should do just the trick. This recipe combines grated zucchini, red onion, garlic, feta, and Parmesan cheese, making a delicious fried snack that actually packs in some green goodness.

"This recipe is a fantastic way to use your garden's zucchini in a new way," Johnson says. Whether you have an excess of homegrown zucchini or not, this recipe requires little more than zucchini and pantry staples that you likely already have on hand. Even better, this recipe is easy enough for a beginner and comes together in half an hour. Grab your zucchini and let's get started!