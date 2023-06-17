12 Best Whiskey Bars In The U.S.

Whiskey's popularity stems from its complexity and diverse range of styles and regional variations. Ranging from mellow and smooth to smoky and peaty, whiskey offers an assortment of flavors that cater to different preferences and palates. As such, it's little surprise that the number of whiskey cases sold in the U.S. has been rising steadily since 2010, with 78 million 9-liter cases sold in 2022 (via Statista).

As the demand for whiskey increases, so does the number of venues where you can sample the amber tipple. More and more bars, restaurants, saloons, and speakeasies are catching on, offering thoughtfully curated collections that celebrate distinctive whiskey styles, regions, and flavors. Many of these establishments also showcase the rich tapestry of the libation's heritage, allowing discerning connoisseurs to explore and savor the nuances of rare expressions including aged releases and single casks.

Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or just starting to explore the world of whiskey, here are some of the best whiskey bars in the U.S.