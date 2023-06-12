Worcestershire Steak Sauce Is So Easy To Make You Only Need One Ingredient

Along with Worcestershire, bottled steak sauces use a long list of flavor-building ingredients including vinegar, something sweet such as dried fruit or corn syrup, aromatics, and spices. But here's the thing: Worcestershire sauce alone also contains these core flavorings. It has sweetness from molasses and tamarind. Garlic and onion are the aromatics of choice, and anchovies give Worcestershire a rich, umami flavor. The problem with Worcestershire sauce is that it comes out of the bottle like water; it doesn't have the thick consistency of steak sauce to help it cling to every bite of cooked meat.

That's why this hack of simmering Worcestershire into a steak sauce is so ingenious. As it cooks, water boils out and the sauce reduces. Molasses and sweet tamarind are beautifully caramelized over the heat. After only ten minutes of simmering, the watery Worcestershire sauce is transformed into a thick and syrupy steak sauce with a deep, salty, concentrated flavor. The vinegar tang is still there, but not as in-your-face intense as in the raw sauce.

Cook down a whole bottle of Worcestershire to make this Worcestershire steak sauce; then keep it in the fridge so you'll always have some on hand to add intense flavor to everything from T-bones to kabobs to roasted veggies.