The Key To Cutting Cauliflower Steaks Is All In The Technique

When it comes to vegetarian alternatives to traditional meat dishes, one of the most satisfying is the cauliflower steak. The nutty, roasted exterior, paired with the tender, fresh interior, provides a flavor and texture combination that's hard to beat. But if you're not careful, your efforts to prepare that perfect cauliflower steak may result in a sad pile of crumbled florets instead.

However, cutting a perfect steak out of that head of cauliflower is surprisingly simple. First, you should leave the stem attached. While it's not a particularly pleasant part to eat, keeping it helps hold the rest of the steak together as you slice. Otherwise, they're liable to fall apart. Next, the size of the steaks is critical. The ideal thickness is roughly one inch or slightly more, which helps the steaks stay together on the grill or in the oven.

Don't slice too thickly, however, or you'll risk ending up with an overcooked outside with a still-raw inside. You'll also want to ensure you use your sharpest large chef's knife, which will pass cleanly through the cauliflower rather than requiring excess pressure or sawing that will damage the final product.