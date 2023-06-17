The Best Way To Prevent Steak From Sticking In The Pan

It's the biggest kitchen disappointment: You're searing a nice steak and you go to flip it — only to find it's stuck to the pan. Besides pulling layers off your potentially expensive beef, the stuck-on bits can also burn and infuse the cooking oil with a bitter, acrid taste.

Luckily, there's a simple way to avoid sticky steaks: Make sure your pan is hot enough before you lay the food onto its surface. If your pan has reached the right temperature, the meat will stay loose and naturally release once it's developed a gorgeous, caramelized crust.

Admittedly, this heat control is a delicate balance that requires practice to achieve. To cook a perfect steak that doesn't stick, heat neutral oil till it's shimmery — but not too smoky. Overheating an oil past its smoke point causes its chemical structure to break down and release charged ions called free radicals, which both taste bad and have negative health impacts. Chef Gordon Ramsay's steak recipe, for example, calls for heating the oil for 45 seconds; holding your hand an inch above the pan should be intolerable.