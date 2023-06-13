Why You Shouldn't Use Your Oven's Convection Setting For Baking Cake

Using your oven's convection setting can be enticing, but not knowing the right situations to use it is one of the most common ways we use our ovens wrong. And when you're baking delicate cakes, using convection can ruin the final product's shape and texture by interfering with the chemistry of baking.

The difference between convection and conventional ovens is that in convection, a large fan and exhaust system circulate hot air around the oven. Thanks to this air movement, convection ovens can produce a quicker roast with more consistent heat distribution.

On its face, the idea of faster and more even cooking can sound attractive — especially when it comes to baked goods. However, blasting the surface with hot air can actually roast the exterior of baked goods too quickly, producing cakes that don't rise properly and come out of the oven with a crust closer to that of artisanal bread.