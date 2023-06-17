Why You Should Dry Age A Whole Chicken In Butter

Dry aging is something we are supposed to value when it comes to premium cuts of steaks, and it probably conjures up images of giant legs of red meat hanging in an icy room. Dry aging just means allowing the meat to rest in a temperature-controlled environment before being butchered into smaller cuts, such a steaks, loins, and so on. But the sumptuous meat prep doesn't have to stop there. You can actually dry age many types of meat like pork, venison, and yes, chicken, all of which are perfectly suited to dry aging.

You can also age meats in a thick coat of butter, as seen by Nick DiGiovanni who did so with a cut of wagyu beef. TikTok creator Gustavo Tosta of Guga Foods also tried out what he claims is "the world's first butter dry-aged chicken." The chicken is coated with a shocking amount of whipped, seasoned butter — think 5+ sticks. He allowed it to rest for 2 days in the fridge, which may seem like a short time in the world of dry aging, but regardless of prep methods, meat doesn't keep forever, and longer aging times equal a greater likelihood of spoiling. So even if you see videos of home chefs dry aging steak for months on end, be cautious, especially when working with salmonella-prone poultry. Regardless of the short aging time, Tosta reports that this butter dry aging method produces, "The best chicken [he's] ever had in regards to tenderness."