The FDA Has Pretty Strict Guidelines On What's Considered Mayo

From tuna salad to French fry dipping sauce, mayo lovers around the globe know one thing to be true: No matter how hard the posers try, mayonnaise, in all of its eggy goodness, is the condiment supreme. Care to challenge us? Well, just ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In 2015, the FDA issued a letter of warning to Hampton Creek Foods, notifying them that their product "Just Mayo" was marketed in violation of FDA regulations (per CNN). The makers of the vegan imitation mayonnaise were accused of "misbranding," as the product failed to conform to the FDA's standards for identifying mayonnaise. What's more, their label, which prominently features the word "mayo" beside the image of an egg, was deemed misleading. As far as the FDA is concerned, a creamy spread can only wear the prestigious title of "mayonnaise" if it contains a few key ingredients — and eggs are definitely on the list.