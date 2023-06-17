Thanks To TikTok, Rice Cakes Don't Have To Be Bland And Boring

Plain rice cakes are a nutritious snack. An unsalted rice cake made of brown rice has 35 calories, is good for maintaining healthy blood glucose levels, and can contain up to nine grams of whole grains. Many people turn to them because they're gluten-free, low in calories, and because they seem a healthier choice for most people than bread. However, despite their nutritional value, when eaten plain right out of the package, rice cakes can be a bit, well, boring.

Fortunately, TikTok is here with yet another innovative food hack that the social media platform has become famous for (remember cloud bread and green goddess salad?). From covering them with innovative toppings like sushi ingredients to chopping them up and turning them into cookies, social media users are outdoing themselves trying to add a little zing to plain rice cakes. One TikToker, @victoriafitiee has a whole variety of suggestions to help spice up bland rice cakes with fun breakfast topping hacks that will have you not only trying each one but also making more. From sweet and fruity to savory and spicy, these rice cakes combine layers of ingredients to add flavor to the (relatively) flavorless.